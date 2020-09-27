Bob Willis Trophy final: Essex draw with Somerset but take inaugural title

By Adam WilliamsBBC Sport at Lord's

Lewis Gregory has Alastair Cook caught behind for 31
Alastair Cook's dismissal for 31 by Lewis Gregory stalled Essex's pursuit of 237
Bob Willis Trophy final, Lord's (day five)
Somerset 301: Byrom 117; S Cook 5-76 & 272-7 dec: Lammonby 116; Porter 4-73
Essex 337-8: Cook 172; Gregory 6-72 & 179-6: Ten Doeschate 46; Leach 3-38
Match drawn - Essex win trophy after gaining first-innings lead
Scorecard

Essex defied Somerset's bowlers to draw the Bob Willis Trophy final but take the first title after they had secured a first-innings lead of 36 runs.

The county champions were set 237 in a minimum of 80 overs, but after being reduced to 98-4 batted out for a draw.

Ryan ten Doeschate (46) and Adam Wheater (14 not out) survived for almost two hours under the floodlights before Essex finished on 179-6.

It means Somerset's wait for a first red-ball county title continues.

