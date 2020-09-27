Bob Willis Trophy final: Essex draw with Somerset but take inaugural title
|Bob Willis Trophy final, Lord's (day five)
|Somerset 301: Byrom 117; S Cook 5-76 & 272-7 dec: Lammonby 116; Porter 4-73
|Essex 337-8: Cook 172; Gregory 6-72 & 179-6: Ten Doeschate 46; Leach 3-38
|Match drawn - Essex win trophy after gaining first-innings lead
Essex defied Somerset's bowlers to draw the Bob Willis Trophy final but take the first title after they had secured a first-innings lead of 36 runs.
The county champions were set 237 in a minimum of 80 overs, but after being reduced to 98-4 batted out for a draw.
Ryan ten Doeschate (46) and Adam Wheater (14 not out) survived for almost two hours under the floodlights before Essex finished on 179-6.
It means Somerset's wait for a first red-ball county title continues.
