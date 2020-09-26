Last updated on .From the section Women's Cricket

England all-rounder Nat Sciver joked she was "saving my best for the BBC" after a match-winning performance in the third Twenty20 against West Indies.

Sciver hit 82 off 61 balls as England won the third match by 20 runs to claim an unassailable 3-0 series lead at the Incora County Ground in Derby.

The match was the first women's cricket to be shown live on BBC TV since 1993.

"Being on BBC TV was a little on our mind. You see a massive difference in the reach," Sciver said.

Sciver, who made eight and seven in the first two games, was named player of the match after her highest international T20 score helped England post 154-6.

"I have been waiting for the BBC game to play my best," she joked.

"Being on mainstream TV does not come around that often.

"The numbers who watched the men's games are massive, and I hope we have inspired a few people today."

Six of England's squad were not born when live women's cricket last featured on BBC TV.

Ex-England bowler Jenny Gunn told BBC Two: "The audience we would have got today, it's exciting to think how many children might have been inspired to take up cricket."

With England struggling on a slow pitch, Sciver was the only player to find any fluency, striking nine fours and one six.

She played smartly during a 59-run stand with captain Heather Knight, who made 29, and grew more aggressive late on, taking 17 runs off the penultimate over of the innings.

She also claimed 1-23 as West Indies were limited to 134-5 in reply.

The fourth match of the series takes place on Monday at 18:00 BST, with highlights on BBC Two at 23:30.

"We want to finish with two more wins and be ruthless again," Sciver said.

"We want to make sure the XI that go out there keep to the same standard we've set for ourselves."