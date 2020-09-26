Last updated on .From the section Counties

Tom Lammonby has scored three centuries in his past three first-class matches

Bob Willis Trophy final, Lord's (day four) Somerset 301: Byrom 117; S Cook 5-76 & 227-7: Lammonby 116; Porter 4-51 Essex 337-8: Cook 172; Gregory 6-72 Somerset lead Essex by 191 runs Scorecard

Somerset opener Tom Lammonby made a sparkling 116 to give his side a chance of beating Essex on the last day of the Bob Willis Trophy final at Lord's.

His 151-ball knock included 17 fours as Somerset overcame a first-innings deficit of 36 after Essex made 337-8.

Partnerships of 105 with opener Ben Green (41) and 50 with Tom Abell put Somerset in the driving seat at 155-2.

But Jamie Porter (4-51) led Essex's fightback with the ball to reduce them to 227-7 at stumps, a lead of 191.

The day had begun with Essex 30 runs shy of Somerset's first-innings 301.

But Adam Wheater and night watchman Porter frustrated Somerset's much-vaunted seam attack to steer them through the first 40 minutes and take what could be a decisive lead.

Should the match finish as a draw, Essex would be presented with the trophy.

The absence of Jack Brooks, nursing a bruised thumb, hampered Somerset's hopes of wrapping up Essex's tail as they used all their permitted 120 overs.

But Lammonby and Green quickly wiped-off the deficit and at one stage, looked like setting Somerset up for a lead approaching 250 by stumps.

Essex had other ideas and took 5-33 in the hour either side of tea as spinner Simon Harmer (2-79) also made timely breakthroughs.

It could have been even better had Craig Overton (17 not out) not been dropped on nine at long leg by substitute fielder Ben Allison.

But Essex still had time to remove Steven Davies (19) shortly before bad light ended play around 15 minutes early.

More to follow.