Northern Diamonds topped the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy North Group after beating Thunder

Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy final (10:30 BST start) Venue: Edgbaston Date: 27 September Coverage: Live BBC local radio and text commentary and report on BBC Sport website

"At one point we thought there would be no women's cricket," says Northern Diamonds coach Danielle Hazell.

Fortunately, despite the coronavirus pandemic doing its best to disturb the sporting calendar, the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy got under way in August.

The one-off 50-over domestic competition, named in honour of England's 1973 World Cup-winning captain, ends on Sunday as Southern Vipers take on Hazell's Diamonds at Edgbaston.

"There was a lot of hard work beforehand getting the squad sorted, but it's just exciting to be involved in it and to get the season finished off," Hazell told BBC Look North.

"If this competition hadn't have happened then possibly it would have been really frustrating, but it's been a nice little kick to keep it going."

The eight-team competition was created to ensure women's domestic cricket was not left behind despite the challenges faced by Covid-19.

The Diamonds secured their position in the final thanks to last week's win over Thunder, ensuring they won the North Group, while Southern Vipers' six-win sweep in the South Group confirmed their place.

"We've got loads of momentum and we can be very confident as a side going into the final," Vipers middle-order batter Emily Windsor told BBC Radio Solent.

"The cricket we've played through the competition has been excellent and I think what's been the most pleasing to see from me is we're a new group of players.

"A lot of us are still trying to figure each other out, build relationships and establish roles in the team.

"The whole way through the competition we've had challenging games of cricket where someone has stood up, shown character, got in the battle and got us over the line."

'The season looked pretty much gone'

When the women's domestic season finally began in late August, there was a sense of relief for Diamonds leg-spinner Katie Levick.

"I got it into my head that we weren't playing anything this year and I spent 12 weeks in lockdown pretty much on my own," she told BBC Look North.

"The season looked pretty much gone especially for the women, it was hard enough to get the guys going so it's just amazing we got anything in this year.

"From a mental point of view just being able to get out and see everyone again, it's fantastic, the group of girls we've got together has just been nice to be able to get into a group mentality again even if it is a socially distanced group."