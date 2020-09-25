Australia postpone Afghanistan Test and New Zealand ODIs

Tim Paine & Virat Kohli
Australia will face India in four Tests this winter

Australia have postponed their home Test against Afghanistan and three one-day internationals against New Zealand.

The matches, which were scheduled to take place this winter, will instead take place in the 2021-22 season because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Australia host India this winter for four Tests, three one-day internationals and three T20s.

Meanwhile, New Zealand have been given government approval to host West Indies and Pakistan.

The tour schedule is expected before the end of September.

