England v West Indies: Women's T20 international series Venue: Incora County Ground, Derby Dates: 21, 23, 26, 28, 30 September Coverage: Third T20 live on BBC TV. Ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary on all games. Highlights on BBC TV, live text commentary and in-play clips on BBC Sport website & app

You could see on our faces just how buzzing we all were to finally be back playing cricket for England again when we finally got out on the field on Monday.

Six months was a long time without any cricket, and I am really pleased with how sharp we have been in our first two Twenty20s against West Indies.

I still don't think we have played to our full potential yet, but the signs have been pleasing.

Being back out there as a team, doing what we love, with the Three Lions on our shirts, has been so special.

It has been pleasing for me to see our young players performing, particularly our spinners. Sarah Glenn put in a superb all-round performance on Wednesday, Mady Villiers took 2-10 and you sometimes forget that Sophie Ecclestone is just 21, she has been around for so long.

We identified lower-order hitting as an area we can improve on a little bit as we build towards 2022. To see Sarah hit 26 from 19 balls at number eight was very promising.

2022 is going to be such a busy year but it is one that everyone has set their sights on. Katherine Brunt is 35 now but she is bowling better than ever, and she is really focused on being a part of that big year of cricket.

We have the extra fight, after being knocked out of the T20 World Cup in March by rain, to win a world trophy again.

Wedding days & Crossy's Cuts

The one thing that has been quite hard while we are in our bubble is getting away from cricket. If I look out of my hotel window, I can see the groundsmen rolling the pitch, and it can be hard to stop thinking about the games you have played and looking ahead to the next one.

But being able to spend time with one another as a team, after such a long break, has been great.

We organised a fake wedding for Nat Sciver and Katherine Brunt on what was meant to be their actual wedding day. Myself, Amy Jones and Henry Cowen, our media manager, set up a scavenger hunt for them.

The finale was in our food marquee, where we had a wedding cake ready, and all the girls jumped out. We wanted to make a big celebration for them on a day that could have been quite hard to deal with. The cake was delicious too.

We have a good coffee set-up in the bubble. A lot of the girls have brought their coffee machines with them. Nat and Katherine have set up a bit of a coffee shop, although it just ends up with Nat making all the coffee and Katherine chatting rubbish.

Kate Cross has also been our bubble hairdresser. I was one of the first customers at Crossy's Cuts. I am very low maintenance but she did a brilliant job.

Probably the most reluctant to get their hair done was Michael Bates, our fielding coach - he gets a bit precious about his hair. He eventually succumbed and Kate did a very good job.

The one person I wouldn't let cut my hair is Danni Wyatt. And I would like to use this column to correct her on something - she said she'd seen me after I had had my hair cut and she didn't like the result, so she wasn't going to get it done. I hadn't actually had my hair cut by that point, so that is harsh.

Our third game on Saturday - when we could seal the series - is being shown live on the BBC and Sky Sports, which is really exciting.

This has been probably one of our most visible series ever. Having that slot on a Saturday afternoon is a real bonus, especially as there is so much women's sport being shown on that day.

During the pandemic, women's sport slipped off the radar a little. It is so important to make it visible and we have been so well supported this summer so far.

The England and Wales Cricket Board has been celebrating Women's Cricket Month across September. If you post a picture of yourself on Twitter playing cricket with the hashtag #WomensCricketMonth, you can enter a draw to win lots of cool prizes - so get on board.

It will be great if people can get involved on Saturday in whatever way they can - we are planning to put on a show for you.

Heather Knight was speaking to BBC Sport's Amy Lofthouse.