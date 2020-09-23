Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Lightning bowler Curtis Campher was in top form at Bready

Test Triangle Interprovincial 50-Over Cup, Bready North-West Warriors 205-8 (50 overs): G Kennedy 46; C Campher 4-46 Leinster Lightning 136-1 (26.5 overs): J Tector 76*, K O'Brien 51 Leinster Lightning won by 62 runs (DLS)

Leinster Lightning won the Test Triangle Inter-Pro 50-Over Cup for a seventh straight year thanks to a 62-run victory over North-West Warriors.

Curtis Campher took 4-46 at Bready as North-West Warriors made 205-8 with Graham Kennedy top scoring on 46.

The visitors raced to 136-1 from 26.5 overs, with Jack Tector hitting an unbeaten 76, when play was abandoned because of rain.

Kevin O'Brien added 51 as Leinster ended 62 runs ahead of the DLS target.