Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Harry Podmore helped Kent win promotion to Division One of the County Championship in 2018

Kent seamer Harry Podmore has signed a deal to keep him at the club until the end of the 2023 season.

The 26-year-old has taken 118 wickets in 33 first-class games since joining from Middlesex in 2018, 19 of them in the Bob Willis Trophy this summer.

He told the club website: "I'm over the moon to extend my contract at Kent.

"The opportunity for me to grow not only as a player but as a man has been unbelievable and I have seized the opportunity with both hands."