Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Michael Hogan: Glamorgan bowler will still be going strong at 40

Glamorgan seam bowler Michael Hogan has agreed a new one-year contract extension with the club which will see him playing past the age of 40.

Hogan will be in his ninth year with the Welsh county in 2021.

Hogan, 39, reached the landmark of 600 first-class wickets in the match at Northants.

"One of the reasons I came was to prolong my career playing county cricket, I didn't know if I'd be playing when I was 40, " said Hogan.

The Australia-born bowler played in four out of the five Bob Willis Trophy matches, mostly opening the bowling, but did not feature in the T20 Blast.

Hogan made his first-class cricket debut at the late age of 28 when he played for Western Australia, becoming the country's leading domestic wicket-taker over a five-year period.

He joined Glamorgan in 2013, claiming 200 wickets across the three formats in his first two seasons, and has generally been seen as the leader of Glamorgan's attack in Championship cricket.

"I've never been one to move around," said Hogan.

"When I'm happy and comfortable in a place I like to stay there. It was the same at Western Australia.

"I guess your career pans out in certain ways with injuries but I'm happy I'm here.

"We want to win a trophy. Everyone there is driven to win games. My ambition now is more to bring the younger players through and I feel we're pretty close to that."

Hogan will have minor knee surgery this week but will be available for pre-season training.

"Michael Hogan has arguably been one of Glamorgan's greatest ever bowlers, he'd be in the conversation for an all-time Glamorgan XI," said director of cricket Mark Wallace

"He's been a fantastic servant for Glamorgan and it's great news him signing on for another year.

"It's invaluable to have Michael doing his stuff on the field and his experience in the dressing-room for the younger players.

"We want Ruaidhri Smith, Lukas Carey and Roman Walker playing first-team games but it's important they are developed in the right way and 'Hoges' is a perfect foil for that."

The outcome of contract talks with all-rounder Graham Wagg and wicketkeeper Tom Cullen is yet to be announced, while Glamorgan have released Kieran Bull, Owen Morgan and Connor Brown from their large squad in 2020.

They are awaiting clarification on whether Marchant de Lange, the former South Africa fast bowler who has a British wife, will count as a home or overseas player in 2021.