Mark Wallace: Glamorgan director of cricket warns of need to 'slash' budget

Glamorgan coach Matthew Maynard says he is happy with improvements in the county's T20 performances, but admits they have regressed in the four-day game.

Glamorgan won four T20 matches compared with one in 2019, but lost two and drew three in the brief red-ball campaign.

Maynard says the absence of David Lloyd through injury was a key factor.

The county is sorting out new overseas eligibility rules for 2021, while other contract renewal news is due soon.

Two wins on the final weekend of the T20 Blast group stages at least sent Maynard's men off on a high from their shortened 51-day season, although they missed out on the last eight.

"It was nice to get a formula in T20 cricket, I've loved what Prem Sisodiya has brought with the ball and Timm van der Gugten has taken wickets throughout, a lot of pleasing signs there though I'm disappointed with we haven't qualified," said Maynard.

"If you see improvements year on year you're happy, it's when you regress that you get frustrated as we have in the red-ball cricket."

Four-day struggles

After flirting with promotion in the Championship in 2019, Glamorgan lost at Somerset and Northants, and held on for draws in the other three matches of the Bob Willis Trophy.

The Northants defeat saw Callum Taylor hit a century on first-class debut, while Marchant de Lange smashed the county's fastest ever hundred and Michael Hogan reached the milestone of 600 first-class wickets.

But they were bowled out for just 131 in the first innings by Somerset and skittled for 115 by Gloucestershire, with the absence of Australian star Marnus Labuschagne leaving a huge hole at number three.

David Lloyd broke his foot during an inter squad game ahead of the 2020 season

Maynard also points to the absence of vice-captain David Lloyd during that period with a broken foot, and revealed a new role for his vice-captain opening the batting in 2021.

"David Lloyd is a big player for us, a home-grown lad and that was a huge loss for us. Lloydy will probably pop up to the top of the order next season, he's very positive in defence and attack and we've missed that urgency at the top which you have to have as Hugh Morris and Steve James used to, players before that like Alan Jones," Maynard told BBC Sport Wales.

"We had some bright signs in the performances of Callum Taylor, Billy Root, and Sellers (Nick Selman) showed glimpses though he wasn't as consistent as he has been.

"Timm van der Gugten bowled really well in the red-ball and Callum Taylor showed his potential. But there were a number of disappointments throughout the squad."

Staying or going?

Three Welsh players - Kieran Bull, Owen Morgan and Connor Brown - have not had their contracts renewed, Lukas Carey has signed up to stay, while six more players' new contracts are awaiting confirmation or still under negotiation.

Glamorgan also have to sort out the tangle of eligibility rules surrounding some of their overseas-born players following Brexit and the end of 'Kolpak' qualifications, although two official overseas players will be allowed in all competitions in 2021.

Marnus Labuschagne' availability will depend on his commitments with Australia

"There's a lot going on with us leaving the EU," said director of cricket Mark Wallace.

"Colin Ingram who's been fantastic over the last few seasons won't be eligible as a local player, so he may have to fit into an overseas category.

"We've got Marnus Labuschagne signed up, we're not sure of his availability (from Australia commitments) though he'll be here for some parts of the season.

"Timm van der Gugten plays on a Dutch passport and gets continuation of employment rights so he'll be fine, Marchant de Lange is a bit up in the air and we're looking for clarification from the ECB."

"Could be a lot worse"

Wallace admits budgets will be slashed around the county system with some players having their wages reduced while Maynard's plea for a full-time fielding coach seems likely to result in a part-time consultant instead.

But the former captain believes county cricket has escaped relatively well from the Covid-19-related financial problems affecting sport, despite all Glamorgan's games being played behind closed doors.

Wallace points to income from the televising of England matches as the key to keeping the professional game more or less intact.

"I think we should be really proud of the position cricket has put itself in through this Covid crisis, the England players, the West Indian and Pakistani players coming over to play in those (bio-secure) bubbles behind closed doors has done massive good for the game," he said.

"We're very lucky with the support we've had from the ECB and we could have been in a lot worse state without the work of the ECB and the counties to stage games here (in Cardiff) and send our teams away."

Meanwhile the player draft for the postponed Hundred competition, the eight-franchise tournament including Welsh Fire, is now expected to take place in January for 2021.