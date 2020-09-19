Last updated on .From the section Women's Cricket

Jenny Gunn and Sterre Kalis' unbroken stand of 54 took Northern Diamonds to victory

Northern Diamonds set up a meeting with Southern Vipers in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy final with a comfortable six-wicket win over Thunder.

Diamonds knew a victory in their last group match would be enough to send them through to next Sunday's final and they easily chased a target of 144.

Thunder made 143 all out, Beth Langston claiming 3-18, before Sterre Kalis' 55 not out took Diamonds to 144-4.

Saturday's other games saw Vipers, Western Storm and Lightning win.

Southern Vipers made it six victories from six in the South Group with a four-wicket win against South East Stars at The Kia Oval.

The hosts made 227 all out thanks to opener Chloe Brewer's innings of 79, while Lauren Ball took 4-36 with the ball.

Vipers were wobbling in the chase at 141-5, but Emily Windsor's 47 not out saw them to 230-6 in the 48th over.

Central Sparks, the only side to beat Northern Diamonds, finished their tournament with a defeat against Lightning.

Lightning piled up 303-5 in their 50 overs with opener Sarah Bryce scoring a magnificent unbeaten 136 off 133 balls.

Sparks captain Evelyn Jones also carried her bat with a century of her own, but her side were bowled out for 248 in the final over to lose by 55 runs.

The third hundred of the day came at Bristol, where Western Storm's Georgia Hennessy made 105 to set up a 47-run victory over Sunrisers.

The final at Edgbaston gets under way at 10:30 BST on Sunday, 27 September.