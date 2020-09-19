Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Curran hits 18 from six balls after being pushed up the CSK batting order

IPL 2020, Abu Dhabi: Mumbai Indians 162-9 (20 overs): Tiwary 42, Ngidi 3-38 Chennai Super Kings 166-5 (20): Rayudu 71, Du Plessis 58no CSK win by five wickets Scorecard

England all-rounder Sam Curran helped Chennai Super Kings beat Mumbai Indians in the opening game of the 2020 Indian Premier League.

Curran recorded bowling figures of 1-28 from four overs and took two catches as the holders made 162-9.

He then hit 18 from six balls as CSK reached 166-5 from 19.2 overs to win by five wickets.

"It was a six or out mentality so that's how you have got to play this game," said Curran.

The 22-year-old played for Kings XI Punjab last season and was making his CSK debut against Mumbai.

He was pushed up the batting order by skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni as his side chased down their target in Abu Dhabi.

"To be honest, I was very surprised I went in but he's a genius and he obviously thought something," added Curran.

"But a great win in the end and a great start."

India batsman Ambati Rayudu top scored for Chennai with 71 from 48 balls, while South African Faf du Plessis was unbeaten on 58 from 44 balls.

The tournament is being played in the United Arab Emirates instead of India because of the coronavirus pandemic and taking place six months later than originally planned.