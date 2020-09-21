Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Who are the best women's cricketers in the world?

Hold that thought, because in a moment we want you to vote for your favourites.

Taking into account white-ball performances in the past decade, our panel - made up of Test Match Special commentators and pundits, plus the BBC online cricket team - has put together shortlists in eight categories.

Voting is open until 23:00 BST on 24 September, with the results revealed in a special live text before the third Twenty20 international between England and West Indies on 26 September, which is live on BBC Two from 12:45 BST.

To help you decide, we've put together some videos. Happy voting!

Batting technique

Batting power

Wicketkeeper

Pace bowlers

Spinner

All-rounder

Captain

Fielder

