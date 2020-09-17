Last updated on .From the section Counties

Yorkshire needed 12 runs from the final over to beat Lancashire, but Saqib Mahmood conceded just four runs

Lancashire Lightning qualified for the quarter-finals of the T20 Blast with a seven-run win over Yorkshire Vikings.

A late slump saw Lightning post 167-6 after Liam Livingstone (69 off 43) and Steven Croft (58) had put on 130 for the second wicket at Old Trafford.

Adam Lyth and Joe Root (64 off 39) looked to be guiding Yorkshire to victory, but sharp fielding saw both men run out as the visitors fell short.

Meanwhile, Notts Outlaws eased to an eight-wicket triumph over Derbyshire.

The Outlaws, who are unbeaten in the competition, had already secured a quarter-final spot before the game against the Falcons.

Notts are now on the brink of securing home advantage in the last eight after chasing down a target of 143 with 35 balls to spare.

