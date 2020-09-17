Kiran Carlson and Dan Douthwaite are amongst those hoping for a first-team recall

T20 Blast, Glamorgan v Gloucestershire Venue: Sophia Gardens, Cardiff Date: Fri 18 Sept Start: 1830 Coverage: Commentary and match report BBC Sport Online; updates BBC Radio Wales

Glamorgan coach Matthew Maynard is planning more changes in his struggling T20 line-up against Gloucestershire, after defeat to Somerset cost them any hope of progression.

"Let's see if some others can take on opportunity," he told BBC Sport Wales.

"The bowling has been great all year, our batting hasn't been and other players will be given a go in the last two games."

Visitors Gloucestershire are already in the last eight with 13 points.

They need just one more point to be certain of winning the group and ensuring a home quarter-final, and choose from the same squad on duty for their win over Birmingham Bears on Tuesday.

Meanwhile Maynard is calling for the club to employ a specialist fielding coach after dropped chances saw Somerset's Pakistan batsman Babar Azam hit a career-best 114 not out against them.

He hopes that could be part of moves to take more control of the pathway for teenage Welsh talent- but admits that there could have to be cuts overall in the senior playing budget, while limited-overs star Colin Ingram will have to be reclassified as an overseas player after the end of the 'Kolpak' qualification scheme this year.

"It's going to be a tough year, we've released a couple of players already (Kieran Bull and Connor Brown), Craig Meschede's retired (through injury) and Colin Ingram can't come back as a local player next year, though he can come back as an overseas player (with two allowed)," said Maynard.

"There have been cuts already and there might be some more. My wish list is not always possible and I understand the pressure on the finances of the club."

The last T20 meeting in Cardiff between Glamorgan and Gloucestershire ended in a tie, while Glamorgan won by 15 runs in Bristol in August.

Glamorgan (from): TBC

Gloucestershire (from): Hammond, Dent. Cockbain, Higgins, J Taylor (c), Bracey (wk), Scott, van Buuren, Smith, M Taylor, Payne, G Hankins, Howell, Shaw.