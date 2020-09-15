Last updated on .From the section Cricket

England v Australia, third one-day international Venue: Emirates Old Trafford Date: 16 September Time: 13:00 BST Coverage: Ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, Radio 4 LW, online, tablets, mobiles and BBC Sport app. Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website.

World champions England are defending a five-year unbeaten record when they play Australia in the series-deciding one-day international at Emirates Old Trafford on Wednesday.

England have not lost a bilateral home ODI series since September 2015.

"To have not lost one in that time is an incredible achievement," said England all-rounder Chris Woakes.

"We want to keep that [five-year record] going, but more importantly, we want to win this specific series."

Since July, England have played series against West Indies, Ireland, Pakistan and Australia while living in a bio-secure bubble.

They have not lost a series in any format in 2020 and Wednesday's ODI is their last assignment of the home summer.

Woakes played a key role in the second match of this series as Australia, chasing 232 to win the series, collapsed from 144-2 to 207 all out.

The all-rounder claimed figures of 3-32 and broke the 107-run partnership between Marnus Labuschagne and Aaron Finch to push England towards victory.

That levelled the series after Australia's 19-run victory in the first game.

"The fact we have actually got some cricket on this summer is a bonus," Woakes said.

"As a team, to have performed the way we have, in the environment we are in, it's had its tough times. But the team has pulled together and played some really good cricket."

Australia batsman Steve Smith has been back in the nets after missing the previous two matches.

Smith was struck on the head in practice on Thursday and was left out of the side as a precaution, but head coach Justin Langer said he is "tracking in the right direction".

'We could have talked more about BLM'

England and Australia have been criticised by West Indies great Michael Holding for what he called "lame" statements over not taking a knee.

During the July Test series, England and West Indies players and staff took a knee before each match and players wore a Black Lives Matter logo on their shirts.

But that did not continue into the Pakistan series or the current Australia limited-overs matches.

England bowler Jofra Archer has previously said England "have not forgotten" about the Black Lives Matter movement.

"In terms of taking a knee, to be completely honest, we could have talked more about it perhaps leading up to the first game," Langer said.

"I just hope if it looked like there was a lack of respect, it wasn't the intention of our team.

"What we do talk about within the team, was that we want to have a response that is sustained and powerful, and that it can go not just in one action but a sustained period."