Callum Taylor: It means quite at lot to stay at Glamorgan

Glamorgan have announced new contracts for all-rounder Callum Taylor, opening batsman Joe Cooke and seam bowler Jamie McIlroy.

Taylor, 22, hit the headlines with a century on his first-class debut against Northamptonshire.

He played seven T20 games in 2020 and has signed a new two-year deal.

There are one-year contracts for Cooke, 23, who opened the batting in two Bob Willis Trophy games, and McIlroy, who has yet to make his senior debut.

Taylor is only the fourth player in the county's history to make a hundred in his opening first-class game.

He was only on 27 when last man Michael Hogan joined him at Northampton, but trebled his scoring-rate and got to three figures with the fifth of his six sixes.

"It's a privilege to play for the county and those innings don't come round too often, I know there's a lot of hard work to do," said Taylor, who is also seen as an off-spin bowling option.

"It's hardly believable looking back, but I just want to put more performances in."

Director of cricket Mark Wallace said: "Callum Taylor had a breakthrough with a fantastic hundred on (first-class) debut, he can help the side with his off-spin bowling and he's a good fielder as well."

Joe Cooke and McIlroy were signed from National Counties cricket with Cooke, no relation of county captain Chris, previously playing for Hertfordshire and McIlroy for Herefordshire.

"Joe Cooke opened the batting in two games and got a feel for feel-class cricket. We look forward to seeing him develop and Jamie McIlroy is a left-arm seamer from Builth Wells who has been injured for most of this season, but showed promise during the winter," Wallace explained.

Glamorgan have also revealed a new deal for Lukas Carey and the release of Kieran Bull, Owen Morgan, and Connor Brown, while the future of other out-of-contract squad members is yet to be confirmed.