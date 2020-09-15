David Lloyd is the sixth Glamorgan batsman to score 1,000 T20 runs

T20 Blast, Glamorgan v Somerset Date: Wed 16 Sept Time: 1830 Venue: Sophia Gardens, Cardiff Coverage: Commentary BBC Sport online and BBC Somerset; match report BBC Sport Online.

Glamorgan and Somerset bid to keep their slim hopes of T20 qualification alive as they meet in Cardiff.

Both sides have seven points from five games but could still go through with three wins.

"We can't think about that, we've got to try to win each one and see where we end up," said Glamorgan vice-captain David Lloyd.

Somerset are fourth in the Central Group, just ahead of Glamorgan on run-rate.

Glamorgan come into the match on the back of a seven-wicket victory over Northants who were bowled out for just 98, with Somerset suffering an 11-run defeat in a high-scoring game at home to neighbours Gloucestershire.

Lloyd has been a welcome addition to a batting line-up that has struggled throughout the tournament, with quick-fire innings of 21 and 40 on his return from a broken foot.

"It's been frustrating since it's a competition everyone loves to play in, and annoying for me since I felt I could help, but it's nice to get some sort of game-time considering there was talk of me not playing at all (this season)," Lloyd told BBC Sport Wales.

"So it's nice for me to get five games and hopefully we can finish the comp with three more wins."

Somerset are again likely to be without experienced batsman James Hildreth, but stand-in 18-year-old Will Smeed hit 82 off 49 balls in the defeat against Gloucestershire.

The West Country side won the teams' first encounter in Taunton by eight wickets and have since restored Pakistan batsman Babar Azam to their ranks.

Glamorgan (from, probable): Selman, Lloyd, Cooke (capt, wk), Balbirnie, Taylor, Morgan, Salter, de Lange, van der Gugten, Smith, Sisodiya, Wagg, Douthwaite.

Somerset (from, probable): Davies (wk), Babar, Smeed, Abell (capt), Bartlett, Gregory, Lammonby, van der Merwe, Davey, Sale, Waller, Byrom, Green, C Overton, Goldsworthy.