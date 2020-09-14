Tom Taylor: Leicestershire all-rounder to leave when contract expires
All-rounder Tom Taylor is to leave Leicestershire after rejecting a new contract offered by the club.
The 25-year-old's current deal expires at the end of October and he will not be selected for any of their remaining T20 Blast fixtures.
Taylor moved to Grace Road from Derbyshire in 2018 and has played 20 games in the various cricket formats.
Chief executive Sean Jarvis said they had made a "very good offer" which reflected "how much we value him".