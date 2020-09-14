Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Tom Taylor has played five T20 Blast games and three in the Bob Willis Trophy this season

All-rounder Tom Taylor is to leave Leicestershire after rejecting a new contract offered by the club.

The 25-year-old's current deal expires at the end of October and he will not be selected for any of their remaining T20 Blast fixtures.

Taylor moved to Grace Road from Derbyshire in 2018 and has played 20 games in the various cricket formats.

Chief executive Sean Jarvis said they had made a "very good offer" which reflected "how much we value him".