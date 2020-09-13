Last updated on .From the section Cricket

England believe they can win "from any position", said all-rounder Chris Woakes after their unlikely 24-run victory over Australia in the second one-day international.

Woakes and Jofra Archer sparked an Australia collapse of 4-3 in 21 balls - and 8-63 in total - as they were bowled out for 207 in pursuit of 232 to win the three-match series.

"We showed that we can do it with the ball when at one point we probably looked dead and buried," Woakes, 31, told BBC Test Match Special.

Woakes finished with 3-32, man of the match Archer 3-34 and Sam Curran 3-35 to cap a remarkable fightback.

World champions England earlier fell to 149-8 before Adil Rashid and Tom Curran helped them reach 231-9.

"We've got great character in the changing room. It's why we did so well in the lead-up to the World Cup and in the World Cup," Woakes said.

"We've got the belief that we can win from any position with both bat and ball."

England looked to be heading for a first home ODI series defeat since 2015 before Woakes and Archer returned to the attack.

From 144-2 in the 31st over, Woakes dismissed Marnus Labuschagne for 48 and Aaron Finch for 73 - they shared a 107-run stand for the third wicket - while Archer bowled Mitchell Marsh and Glenn Maxwell.

England captain Eoin Morgan said: "The game was getting away from us. We went all in and the plan was to bowl Australia out.

"I've played in sides that haven't had the rub of the green or that have continued to lose games that go tight, and I certainly know that winning them builds confidence and belief."

Former England captain Michael Vaughan said: "England enjoy tight situations and they just know how to win in all formats. They've got a group of experienced players who know how to win."

It is the second time Australia have thrown away a winning position on this tour.

They lost the first Twenty20 at the Ageas Bowl by two runs despite needing only 39 from 38 balls with nine wickets in hand.

Australia captain Finch said his side "might overplay the situation in our head" when chasing.

"It was getting more difficult as the match went on but that's no excuse for the collapse," he said.

The series finale - the final men's international match of the summer - takes place at Old Trafford on Wednesday at 13:00 BST.