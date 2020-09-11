Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Tim Bresnan is on loan at Warwickshire from Yorkshire

T20 Blast, Bears v Glamorgan, Edgbaston Birmingham Bears 142-9 (20 overs): Rhodes 46; van der Gugten 3-27 Glamorgan xxx-x (xx overs) Balbirnie 30; Lintott 3-11, Bresnan 3-26 Bears( 2pts ) won by 13 runs

England seamer Tim Bresnan and rookie spinner Jake Lintott bowled the Bears to a 13-run victory over Glamorgan in a low-scoring match.

The visitors were limited to 129-8, despite Timm van der Gugten's late 34 not out off 20 balls.

Earlier the Bears were restricted to 143-9 as spinners Prem Sisodiya (2-19) and Andrew Salter (2-34) took top-order wickets.

Will Rhodes smashed 46 off 31 balls before being run out.

Timm van der Gugten provided the boundary throw to dismiss the home skipper as well as claiming 3-27 as Glamorgan's bowlers kept control for most of the innings.

They scrambled to 142-9 thanks to Olly Stone's 22 not out to give themselves something to defend.

David Lloyd smashed two sixes in his 21 on his return from injury, but Bresnan (3-26) started the slide.

Despite a steady 30 from Andrew Balbirnie, Glamorgan then proved unable to deal with Lintott, a 27 year old Somerset-based teacher on his third county, who claimed 3-11 in his four overs.

Van der Gugten's late blast made the margin more respectable but never threatened the home side.

Glamorgan have three points from six games as they host Northants on Sunday 13 September, when the Bears travel to Worcestershire with seven points in the bag.