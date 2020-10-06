With the truncated 2020 season over, stay up to date with the latest player signings, moves and speculation from all the counties as we await the 2021 campaign.
Guide to abbreviations
REL: Released
RET: Retired
YTH: From youth teams
UKP: Born overseas, but has UK passport
EUP: European Union passport
KPK: Kolpak contract (until 2020)
Also shows, where relevant, players' previous counties
Counties can field two overseas players in all competitions from 2021, following the ending of Kolpak registrations.
Kolpak contracts were signed by foreign players, using a European Court ruling to avoid counting against the quota of one overseas player per club. Following the UK's exit from the European Union, Kolpak registrations were terminated at the end of the 2020 season, but some Kolpak players are remaining in county cricket as overseas players.
Players who moved counties or retired during the 2020 season are included on the 2020 list. Have we missed anyone? Please let us know.
Possible departures: Having joined as a Kolpak player, ex-South Africa batsman Farhaan Behardien will have to re-register as an overseas player, obtain an alternative work visa or leave. Fellow South Africa-born Kolpak player Cameron Delport is reportedly appealing to the ECB in a bid to remain as a local player.
Other news: Rimmington's departure leaves Durham needing a new Twenty20 captain.
Possible departures: Having joined as a Kolpak player, South Africa-born batsman Cameron Delport will have to re-register as an overseas player - as Harmer is set to do - obtain an alternative work visa or leave. He is reportedly appealing to the ECB in a bid to remain as a local player via an ancestry visa.
Other news: The county are "waiting for clarification" over whether ex-South Africa seamer Marchant de Lange, who has played for Glamorgan as a non-overseas player under a spousal visa, can continue to do so - or whether he will be reclassified as an overseas player.
Possible signings: Overseas players BJ Watling, James Faulkner and Glenn Maxwell's 2020 deals were cancelled after the coronavirus pandemic delayed the season, but the county have an option to sign them for 2021.
Possible departures: Having joined as a Kolpak player, ex-South Africa batsman Dane Vilas will have to re-register as an overseas player, obtain an alternative work visa or leave. He is reportedly appealing to the ECB in a bid to remain as a local player via his wife's ancestry visa.
Possible signings: South Africa batsman Janneman Malan had signed as overseas player for 2020, but was unable to come because of Covid-19 travel restrictions - the county say they will "try again next season".
Possible departures: Having joined as Kolpak players, former South Africa batsman Richard Levi and ex-Zimbabwe pace bowler Blessing Muzarabani will have to re-register as overseas players, obtain alternative work visas or leave. Levi says he is "not technically a Kolpak", but is viewed as one in South Africa.
Possible signings: While the end of Kolpak registrations have forced Wiese to leave, the county say he may return as an overseas player in T20, while Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan may also return for another T20 stint.