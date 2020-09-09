Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Northants Steelbacks have won four of their five T20 Blast fixtures

Northamptonshire's upcoming T20 Blast fixtures will go ahead as scheduled after three players tested negative for coronavirus.

The trio were tested after coming into contact with a team-mate who had tested positive for Covid-19.

The incident led to the county's Bob Willis Trophy match at Gloucestershire being abandoned as a draw on day one.

The three players will self-isolate until Tuesday in line with government and ECB guidelines.

Northants Steelbacks host Gloucestershire in the T20 Blast on Friday (14:30 BST) and then travel to Glamorgan on Sunday (14:00).

All members of the Steelbacks' playing and coaching staff have also undergone testing for the virus, with no positive tests reported.