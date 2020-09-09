Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Calum MacLeod has scored eight centuries for Scotland in one-day internationals

Sussex Sharks have signed Scotland batsman Calum MacLeod for the remainder of this season's T20 Vitality Blast.

He has scored 1,042 runs in 49 T20 international appearances and has previous county experience with Durham, Warwickshire and Derbyshire.

The 31-year-old will provide cover for Phil Salt, who has been called into England's one-day international squad.

"Hopefully I can add some experience to the dressing room to help win a few games," said MacLeod.

Sussex are currently third in their group, three points behind leaders Kent, with two wins from four matches so far.

MacLeod memorably scored an unbeaten 140 off 94 balls when Scotland beat England by six runs in a 50-over international two years ago.

He will be in the Sussex squad for Thursday's match against Hampshire at the Ageas Bowl.