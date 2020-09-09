Adam Wheater: Essex wicketkeeper-batsman signs new contract until 2022
Essex wicketkeeper-batsman Adam Wheater has signed a contract extension to stay with the Bob Willis Trophy finalists until the end of the 2022 season.
Wheater, 30, has won a T20 Blast and two County Championships with Essex since rejoining from Hampshire in 2016.
He has led Essex's BWT batting averages with 50.20 and hit 83 not out in this week's win over Middlesex.
Head coach Anthony McGrath said: "Adam has consistently shown his quality both behind the stumps and with the bat."