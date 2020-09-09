Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Adam Wheater’s unbeaten 83 against Middlesex was his highest score of the season

Essex wicketkeeper-batsman Adam Wheater has signed a contract extension to stay with the Bob Willis Trophy finalists until the end of the 2022 season.

Wheater, 30, has won a T20 Blast and two County Championships with Essex since rejoining from Hampshire in 2016.

He has led Essex's BWT batting averages with 50.20 and hit 83 not out in this week's win over Middlesex.