Scotland's Josh Davey has taken 24 wickets in Somerset's five Bob Willis Trophy games

Bob Willis Trophy, Blackfinch New Road (day four): Somerset 251 & 193: Lammonby 107*; Barnard 4-25 Worcestershire 200 & 184: Cox 32; Davey 3-16, Gregory 3-65 Somerset (21 pts) beat Worcestershire (4 pts) by 60 runs Scorecard

Somerset made certain of a place in the Bob Willis Trophy final later this month by wrapping up a 60-run victory over Worcestershire at New Road.

Chasing a target of 245, the home side began the final day on 58-2 but were bowled out for 184 mid-way through the afternoon session.

Ben Cox's 32 was the top score for Worcestershire as Josh Davey and Lewis Gregory took three wickets each.

Somerset's total of 97 points was the highest of the three group winners.

And once again, it was the potency of their seam attack - Jamie Overton's recent departure to Surrey notwithstanding - that made the difference as they completed their fourth win in five group games.

Accuracy brought rewards, with five of the eight batsmen dismissed, departing leg-before.

Tom Fell (20) played slightly across the line to Gregory and Jack Haynes (30) was guilty of a fatal misjudgement as he shouldered arms to one that nipped back from Davey.

Riki Wessels pulled Davey to mid-wicket and Brett D'Oliveira fell to the final ball before lunch as Craig Overton had him lbw for 28.

Overton struck again soon after the re-start as Ed Barnard edged to third slip, but Cox and Joe Leach halted the slide with a partnership of 44.

Cox was dropped at third man off Davey, but the return of Jack Brooks saw the swift dismissals of Leach (17) and Dillon Pennington - again trapped in front by straight deliveries.

The end came in the 72nd over of the innings as Davey found the edge of Cox's bat and wicketkeeper Steven Davies took a comfortable catch.

Somerset, runners-up in the Championship five times since 2010, will now go to Lord's in search of the first red-ball trophy in the club's history.