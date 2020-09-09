Last updated on .From the section Counties

Nick Selman added a vital 73 for Glamorgan before falling to Warwickshire's Oliver Hannon-Dalby

Bob Willis Trophy, Sophia Gardens (day four): Warwickshire 186: Bell 50 & 347-7 dec: Bell 90, Mousley 71, Hain 65 Glamorgan 203& 265-9 Selman 73; Hannon-Dalby 4-59, Sidebottom 3-37 Glamorgan (12 pts) drew with Warwickshire (11 pts) Scorecard

Warwickshire were frustrated in their quest for a first four-day win as Glamorgan held on to finish on 265-9 in Cardiff.

They were never likely to pursue a target of 331 in 95 overs, but ended up hanging on desperately.

Oli Hannon-Dalby (4-59) and Ryan Sidebottom (3-37) were the main wicket-takers.

A battling 73 from opener Nick Selman did most to defy the Bears in a fascinating day's play.

Glamorgan finish the five-match Bob Willis Trophy campaign with three draws and two defeats, while Warwickshire end third in the six-team Central Group after drawing four.

Warwickshire had six wickets to claim in the final session after Selman's show of dogged defiance over five and a half hours, while Callum Taylor (31) batted with maturity.

But with Will Rhodes switching his bowlers intelligently Warwickshire almost got home, but last Glamorgan pair Timm van der Gugten and Michael Hogan somehow survived the last 17 balls as Hannon-Dalby shaved the stumps in the last over.

On his final first-class appearance, England batsman Ian Bell was left to lead the players off.

Glamorgan batsman Nick Selman told BBC Sport Wales:

"It was just about sticking with my game, waiting until they bowled straight and capitalising on that, just being patient.

"When (last man) Michael Hogan was batting on leg stump I wasn't overly confident, the boys were nervous but, fair play, he kept them out.

"We played pretty well and showed some guts at the end to stick it out against an experienced side, but there are things to work on during the winter to get better for next season.

"There's no doubt we've got things to improve on, the boys know that and they'll work hard."

Warwickshire batsman Ian Bell told BBC CWR:

"It's been a brilliant four days and a nice way to finish, it would have been perfect to finish with a win but I think that was a great performance and personally it was nice to play at a level I know I can play at.

"For the team, there were two 19-year-olds and a 20-year-old, it's a young group and the experience they'll get from performances like that is good for the club.

"The bowlers have been outstanding: Liam Norwell is a real handful, Oli Hannon-Dalby has been brilliant and, when we're all fit, we look a really good side.

"I don't feel sad, I feel happy and looking back thinking about the great times. I've been so lucky to be part of teams that have won all the trophies you can get in county cricket, but it's time to move on and I'm excited about that."