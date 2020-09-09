Last updated on .From the section Counties

Jordan Thompson's figures of 5-31 are the best of his career

Bob Willis Trophy, Emerald Headingley (day four): Leicestershire 124 & 161: Ackermann 47; Thompson 5-31; Coad 3-23 Yorkshire 252 & 37-0: Kohler-Cadmore 23*, Lyth 14* Yorkshire (21 pts) beat Leicestershire (3 pts) by10 wickets Scorecard

Yorkshire wrapped up a 10-wicket victory over Leicestershire shortly after lunch on day four at Emerald Headingley.

The unbeaten White Rose, boosted by Jordan Thompson's maiden five-wicket haul, secured their third win to go with two draws but it was not enough to earn them a place in the final.

Leicestershire, beginning the day on 78-5 in their second innings with a deficit of 50, were bowled out for 161, setting a victory target of 34.

Openers Adam Lyth and Tom Kohler-Cadmore completed the formalities in just 6.2 overs, finishing on 14 and 23 respectively.

They claimed 21 points, but Central and South Group winners Somerset and Essex both have more than their overall total of 87.

Yorkshire did not have things all their own way during a final day which started with them eyeing an innings victory.

All-rounder Thompson, 23, completed figures of 5-31 from 11 overs with the final two wickets of Leicester's innings afterseamer Ben Coad claimed the first two wickets of the day to finish with match figures of 8-41.

But Leicestershire at least made Yorkshire bat again thanks to a 43-run partnership for the eighth wicket between captain Colin Ackermann (47) and fellow South African Dieter Klein, who was dropped twice in the teens on the way to a belligerent 27.

Coad made the breakthrough in the fifth over when Arron Lilley was caught at fourth slip for 13, leaving the score at 84 for six before he struck again in his next over to trap Ben Mike lbw.

Duanne Olivier was the victim of one of the dropped catches but finally struck when Klein slashed him to backward point, where Thompson held on as the Foxes fell to 135-8.

Thompson uprooted Ackermann's off stump before some lusty hitting from last pair Alex Evans and Gavin Griffiths boosted the total.

But Thompson wrapped up the innings by bowling the former, finishing an excellent breakthrough campaign with 234 runs and 15 wickets.

Yorkshire will point to the fact that 476 overs were lost to weather across their three home games, preventing them from pushing for victories against Derbyshire and Lancashire.

Report supplied by PA Media.