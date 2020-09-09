Last updated on .From the section Counties

Jack Morley was making his first-class debut for Lancashire

Bob Willis Trophy, Aigburth (day four): Lancashire 219 & 356-6 dec: Davies 86, Jennings 81, Balderson 61*, Lamb 50*; Critchley 4-126 Derbyshire 195 & 202: Reece 69, McKiernan 52; Morley 4-62 Lancashire (20 pts) beat Derbyshire (3 pts) by 178 runs Scorecard

Derbyshire endured a calamitous afternoon session on the final day of their Bob Willis Trophy clash at Liverpool as Lancashire secured a resounding 178-run victory.

The visitors lost six wickets for 17 runs in a frenetic half hour period after lunch that saw them go from 118-2 to 135-8, thanks to the Red Rose's young left arm spinners Jack Morley and Tom Hartley.

Not even a brave rearguard action from Mattie McKiernan and Sam Conners could save Derbyshire, who were eventually bowled out for 202, 178 runs short of the nominal target of 381.

Dfeat meant Derbyshire finished second in Nortrh Group, 13 points behind Yorkshire, with Lancashire eight points further back in third.

The determined tail end pair shared a ninth wicket partnership of 60 runs in just over 36 overs which frustrated Lancashire for 107 minutes until Conners fell for nine, lbw to Morley.

McKiernan had time to reach his maiden first-class half century, but he became the last man out when Danny Lamb trapped him in front for 55 to finish with 3-12.

Before their afternoon collapse, Derbyshire had been progressing nicely with Luis Reece reaching his half century off 127 balls before he became Morley's first victim, caught by Keaton Jennings at slip for 69 after an attempted sweep.

Leus du Plooy was next, trapped in front by Hartley for 34, before Fynn Hudson-Prentice edged the same bowler to Jennings for one.

Matt Critchley had his off stump uprooted by Morley for seven, Anuj Dal was adjudged lbw off Hartley for three, with Harvey Hosein's dismissal lbw to Morley for six ending a miserable session for Derbyshire.

Earlier in the day, Derbyshire had moved on 56-2 at lunch after an especially productive morning for Lamb who continued his fine game by reaching his maiden first class half-century as Lancashire added 43 in just over five overs.

Lamb was joined by teenager George Balderson who finished on 61 not out as Lancashire declared on 356-6 declared.

Lamb then took up where he left off in the first innings with the ball as Derbyshire skipper Billy Godleman edged to Rob Jones at second slip for four.

Lamb struck again when Wayne Madsen was adjudged lbw for nine to leave Derbyshire 20-2.

But it was a day to savour for Lancashire's young spin twins who twirled their way throughout the majority of a sun-drenched afternoon with Morley finishing with 4-64 and Hartley 3-79.

