Ian Bell missed out on a century but finished with 140 runs from his 312th and last first-class match, to end with a career average of 43.48

Ian Bell narrowly missed out on perfect farewell appearance as the Warwickshire and England batsman failed to face his final curtain on the first-class stage with a century in the Bob Willis Trophy.

But, while Bell was sadly out for 90 against Glamorgan in his last first-class game, this week has all been about who will play in the first Bob Willis Trophy final.

The five-day contest at Lord's, starting on 23 September, has now been narrowed down to just three counties.

Reigning county champions Essex, winners inside seven sessions against Middlesex, have won South Group to apparently book their place, subject to confirmation by the England and Wales Cricket Board's technical committee.

They will play the winners of the interestingly poised Worcestershire-Somerset game at New Road, a game which could still go either way as the Pears aim to edge back above the Central Group leaders.

But there was a slight added complication when it became clear that the ECB have not yet made a decision on what official status to award Sunday's abandoned Gloucestershire-Northamptonshire game.

Competition rules say, should any match in a group be incomplete, then group positions would be determined in the event of two teams being level, not on most wins (Essex have four, to North Group leaders Derbyshire's two), but average points per completed match, then net run rate.

That could still offer Derbyshire hope, when it seemed all hope had gone by not being able to claim a batting bonus point earlier in the day. But they would have to beat Lancashire in Liverpool to match South Group winners Essex's total of 90 points - and the hosts on 312-6, already lead by 336, making that an unlikely prospect.

The ECB have opted to wait until all the games are over on Wednesday before a final decision is made.

North Group

A Derbyshire day of frustration began encouragingly at Aigburth when overnight partners Harvey Hosein and Mattie McKiernan extended their overnight stand to a century partnership against Lancashire.

At 163-7, they then looked favourites to reach 200 and claim that vital batting point. But McKiernan was out for 31 and Hosein then followed for 84 eight overs later, to make it 178-9.

Last pair Sam Conners and Dustin Melton sustained the belief in a 17-run last-wicket stand. But they were just five runs short when Danny Lamb clean bowled Melton.

Lancs openers Keaton Jennings and Alex Davies then put on a century stand of 138 as both recovered from first-innings ducks.

Davies was first out for 86, while Jennings made 81 as the hosts reached 312-6.

Yorkshire may have missed out on a Lord's final but they could still end up topping North Group if Derbyshire fail to win and they finish off Leicestershire at Headingley.

The Tykes needed to post 400 and claim a full five batting bonus points in order to give themselves a chance of reaching 90 points - but their fate was sealed just before tea when they were bowled out for 252.

But Leicestershire, who made only 124 in their first innings, then reached the early close on 78-5, still 50 behind and looking almost certain to lose, subject to the vagaries of the Leeds weather.

In the bottom-of-the-table Nottinghamshire-Durham contest, Ben Duckett added just four runs to his overnight score, out for 150, but Joe Clarke went to to complete a century, his 133 helping the visitors to 422 all out - a first-innings lead of 128.

But Durham were back in credit by the close, Sean Dickson hitting 56, as they reached 131-2.

Central Group

Devon-born Tom Lammonby, who only made his debut a month ago, has now made two centuries for Somerset in the Bob Willis Trophy

Somerset look favourites to finish off Worcestershire on the final day at New Road, thanks to the efforts of young opener Tom Lammonby.

The 20-year-old hit an unbeaten 107 out of 193 - becoming the first Somerset player to carry his bat in three-and-a-half years - and the youngest for the county ever, surpassing Dudley Rippon, who did it in only his second game against Kent in May 1914.

That set Worcestershire 245 to win and pip Somerset to that place at Lord's. And, although England one-day all-rounder Lewis Gregory removed both openers Daryl Mitchell and Jake Libby, the Pears recovered to reach 58-2, still needing a further 187, when bad light ended play.

While Bell's failure to make that curtain-closing century was the day's biggest disappointment, his efforts at least look to have set up a likely Warwickshire victory over Glamorgan in Cardiff.

Well backed by youngster Dan Mousley (71) and Sam Hain (65), the Bears declared on 347-7, setting Glamorgan 331 to win - of which they have so far knocked off nine for no loss in five overs.

South Group

Zak Crawley's career-best 267 against Pakistan and his 105 for Kent were sandwiched only by a first-innings Canterbury duck

While Essex finished South Group winners, Zak Crawley hammered his second century in three first-class innings to help Kent beat Hampshire by seven wickets and secure second place.

In his first red-ball game since his match-winning Test double century for England against Pakistan, at Southampton, Crawley made 105, sharing a stand of 157 with his former Tonbridge School team-mate Marcus O'Riordan (52*) as Kent won with a day to spare.

"It was just like old times batting with Marcus," he said. "We spent four years together at Tonbridge and he's always been a close mate of mine. We shared a lot of partnerships at school. He scored a lot more runs than me, in fact. I had to spend a lot of my time watching him bat."

Sussex teenager James Coles took a wicket with only his 10th ball in first-class cricket to help earn a narrow first-innings lead against Surrey.

The 16-year-old bowled England batsman Ben Foakes before a century stand between Will Jacks (84*) and 51 from Jamie Overton, who made 52, also on his debut, to help Surrey reach 388 - within 27 runs of Sussex's first-innings 415.

But then young spinners Amar Virdi (3-30) and Daniel Moriarty, who took 6-60 in only his second game, tied Sussex in knots, leaving the visitors rocking overnight on 109-9 - still only 136 in front.

Earlier, Essex took the morning session to take the four wickets needed to bowl out Middlesex for 150 and then reach 53-1 for only the loss of Sir Alastair Cook and complete their fourth win in five games.