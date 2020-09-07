Last updated on .From the section Counties

Essex paceman Sam Cook took 3-28 in Middlesex's second innings

Bob Willis Trophy, The Cloudfm County Ground (day three): Middlesex 138 & 150: Holden 37; Beard 4-21 Essex 236 & 53-1: Cook 21 Essex (20 pts) beat Middlesex (3 pts) by nine wickets Scorecard

Unbeaten Essex confirmed their place in the Bob Willis Trophy final as South Group victors with an emphatic nine-wicket win over Middlesex.

Sir Alastair Cook, Paul Walter and Tom Westley knocked off the 53 required in 13.5 overs after Sam Cook, Aaron Beard and Simon Harmer claimed the final four wickets as Middlesex were bowled out for 150.

Essex's spot at Lord's was cemented when Derbyshire failed to get a batting point in their North Group fixture against Lancashire - which was met by cheers from the Essex dressing room.

It meant Derbyshire could only match Essex's 90 points, if they managed to win at Aigburth, but due to their inferior win record they would miss out.

Therefore, Essex will face the winner of the Central Group - either Somerset or Worcestershire - in a five-day match starting on September 23.

Middlesex resumed on Tuesday with a slim lead of 25 runs, six wickets down, with the hope of the tail setting Essex a tricky fourth-innings chase.

It did not pan out how they would have dreamed overnight. Fast bowler Cook, who had taken four wickets in the first innings, beat the edge of James Harris' bat to uproot his off-stump with his second ball of the morning.

Cook only needed another 13 balls to strangle Blake Cullen down the leg side, as the 18-year-old tickled through to wicketkeeper Adam Wheater - his first second-innings catch having pouched five earlier in the match.

He thought Thilan Walallawita had top-edged a bouncer behind three balls later, but the umpire correctly adjudged the ball to have deflected off the batsman's shoulder.

Cook was replaced at the Hayes Close End by Aaron Beard, on the back of his three wickets in 21 balls on day three, and he also struck immediately.

Walallawita saw his leg stump cartwheeling towards the River Can as Beard unleashed a yorker - the 22-year-old ended with career-best figures of 4-21.

And in the next over Tim Murtagh swung wildly and was stumped to hand leading wicket-taker Simon Harmer his 34th scalp of the Bob Willis Trophy.

Middlesex lost their last four wickets in just under 15 overs, as John Simpson was left unbeaten on 26 off 123 balls.

That left Essex needing a nominal 53 for an 11th straight first-class victory at the Cloudfm County Ground.

Cook and Walter marched to 41 as both struck four boundaries in what appeared to be a procession.

Murtagh castled Cook to slow Essex, but Walter (20) clipped the winning runs off leg-spinner Nick Gubbins.

