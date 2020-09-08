Last updated on .From the section Counties

Glamorgan gave Warwickshire's Ian Bell a guard of honour as he ended his last first-class innings before retirement with 90

Bob Willis Trophy, Sophia Gardens (day three): Warwickshire 186: Bell 50 & 347-7 dec: Bell 90, Mousley 71, Hain 65 Glamorgan 203: Root 51*; Norwell 4-43, Rhodes 4-46 & 9-0 Glamorgan (4 pts) need a further 322 to beat Warwickshire (3 pts) Scorecard

England batsman Ian Bell signed off in style with 90 in his final first-class innings before retirement, as he led Warwickshire to a dominant position against Glamorgan.

The Welsh side ended day three on 9-0 facing a target of 331.

Warwickshire's 347-7 declared also included fifties for Sam Hain and Dan Mousley.

Bell's knock took 148 balls and included 12 fours before he played on to Timm van der Gugten.

His stand of 143 with Hain was double the previous best in the game.

Bell turned the course of the match despite being impeded by a groin strain, showing his class as he took his tally to a mammoth 661 runs for four times out in his six most recent four-day innings against Glamorgan.

Warwickshire scored freely against a Glamorgan attack missing Lukas Carey, who went off with a side problem in his sixth over.

Mousley, who was born two years after Bell's first-class debut, marked the changing of the guard with 71 off 87 balls, his maiden half-century for the county.

Glamorgan survived the final five overs underneath the lights after the declaration.