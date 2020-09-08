Surrey spinner Daniel Moriarty has taken three five-wicket hauls in two first-class games

Bob Willis Trophy, Kia Oval (day three): Sussex 415 & 109-9: Meaker 32*; Moriarty 6-60 Surrey 388: Burns 103, Jacks 84* Sussex (7 pts) lead Surrey (6 pts) by 136 runs Scorecard

Spinners Dan Moriarity and Amar Virdi derailed Sussex's second innings at the Kia Oval by reducing them to 109-9 in a frenetic final session of the day to bowl Surrey dramatically back into the final Bob Willis Trophy fixture.

Moriarty took a career best six -60 from 16 overs and Virdi 3-31 from 13 and it took a 40-run ninth-wicket partnership between former Surrey fast bowler Stuart Meaker and Jack Carson to rescue Sussex from the depths of 62-8.

Meaker remains on a fighting 32 not out, but Moriarty had Carson caught at slip for six, three overs from stumps and on Wednesday Sussex will resume with an overall lead of 136.

But Surrey will hope they are not chasing much more than 150 in the final innings on a dry surface as they seek a first win of the competition following four defeats in the South Group, having earlier battled their way to 388 in reply to Sussex's first-innings score of 415.

It was a stand of 112 in 24 overs for the seventh wicket between Will Jacks and Jamie Overton which first rallied Surrey on day three after they had initially slipped to 256-6, having resumed on 171-4, but Sussex still had a halfway lead of 27.

That soon did not seem much of an advantage, however, as 20-year-old slow left-armer Moriarty took the new ball, alongside Overton, and sent the first three Sussex batsmen packing.

Aaron Thomason even survived an edge to Rory Burns at slip before falling later in Moriarty's opening over for nine when another delivery turned sharply for wicket-keeper Ben Foakes to pull off a smart stumping.

Tom Haines had just driven Moriarty for six in his third over when, to the very next ball, he advanced again but miscued an ill-judged push-drive high to Hashim

Amla's right at mid-off. The veteran former South Africa batsman made good ground to dive and hold a tremendous catch.

Moriarty, in the same over, then had Harry Finch held at slip by Burns for 13 and 31 for three soon became 58-6 as off-spinner Virdi, replacing Overton, struck three times in his first four overs to send back Ben Brown, Delray Rawlins and James Coles.

Virdi, already Surrey's senior spinner at the age of 22, had Brown lbw on the back foot for seven and Rawlins caught at backward point trying to force a ball which turned and bounced.

The 16-year-old debutant Coles, Sussex's youngest first-class cricketer, was dropped at second slip on one off Moriarty before, on 10, falling lbw to one from Virdi that scuttled into his pads.

Moriarty completed a maiden 10-wicket match haul, in just his second first-class game, by spinning one out of the rough to have left-hander George Garton lbw for one in his seventh over and then, in his next over, seeing David Wiese lift a drive straight to short extra cover.

Earlier, Jacks finished unbeaten on 84 from 119 balls, but Surrey's first innings ended in something of a flurry of wickets too as 19-year-old off spinner Jack Carson took the last three scalps to earn himself career-best figures of 5-93 from 34.5 overs.

Overton, on his Surrey red-ball debut, made 55 from 78 balls with a six and eight fours before mis-hitting Wiese's medium pace to mid-on. And Surrey lost their last four wickets for 20 runs as Carson had James Taylor caught at long off for three before yorking Moriarty for one and having last man Virdi caught off bat and pad at short leg two balls later.

Sussex had also bowled well in the morning session, with Coles bowling Foakes for 39 with his 10th ball in first-class cricket.

Coles was mobbed by his team-mates after producing a slow left-arm delivery which pitched on middle and took Foakes' off stump out of the ground as one of county cricket's most in-form batsmen pushed forward defensively and was beaten by the turn.

Rawlins had already struck an important blow for Sussex with his slow left-armers, claiming the prized wicket of Amla, lbw for 26.

Report supplied by PA Media.