Glamorgan have released spinner Kieran Bull and opener Connor Brown as they trim their squad.

Bull, 25, was Glamorgan's academy player of the year in 2013 and has been a first-team squad member for seven years.

He played 16 first-class matches with a best bowling performance of 4-62 on his debut in 2014.

Brown, 23, played 10 first-class games and three one-day matches.

The Caerphilly-born batsman scored 98 against Surrey in the One-Day Cup in 2018, but could not convert that form into the red-ball format.

Bull, from Pembrokeshire, had his progress badly hampered by back problems including a stress fracture, which kept him out for long periods.

He went into the 2020 season as first-choice spinner in four-day cricket, but lost his place after taking nine wickets in four Bob Willis Trophy matches at an average of 51.

"It's a shame when any players leave the club, especially when Kieran and Connor have both come through our system and played a big part in Welsh cricket," said director of cricket Mark Wallace.

"But with the times we're in, we can only carry so many players into next season, so there's a lot of very difficult conversations about playing staff numbers.

"It's very disappointing news for them, but I hope they both continue to play on in the first-class game."

The county still have Andrew Salter and Prem Sisodiya as home-grown spinners, but have top-order batting issues to address.

Glamorgan are yet to confirm the futures of around 10 more players whose contracts are due to end after a shortened, virus-hit season, but more announcements are expected before the end of the T20 fixtures on 20 September.