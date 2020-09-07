Jared Warner: Gloucestershire sign Yorkshire pace bowler
Yorkshire paceman Jared Warner has agreed a three-year deal with Gloucestershire and will join them at the end of the season.
The 23-year-old has only played three first-team games for Yorkshire, and had a loan spell with Sussex in 2019.
Gloucestershire head coach Richard Dawson said he would "add a different dimension to the bowling group".
Former England Under-19 bowler Warner follows fellow Yorkshireman Josh Shaw in making the move to Bristol.