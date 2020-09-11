Southern Vipers captain Georgia Adams has hit two half centuries in four games in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy

It was business as usual in South Group as the top two - Southern Vipers and Western Storm - won to maintain their Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy dominance.

Captain Georgia Adams hit 89 as Vipers maintained their 100 per cent record with a fourth straight victory, a five-point win that stretches their lead.

Sophie Luff hit her first century (104 not out) and Georgia Hennessy made 86 as second-placed Storm won too.

In North Group, Lightning beat Central Sparks to record their first win.

Chasing a total of 233-8, set up by an 148-run stand between Sarah Bryce (75) and Bethan Ellis (62), Sparks slumped from 121-1 to 167-6, but still had a chance going into the final over with 15 needed and Clare Boycott at the crease.

But they fell short to lose by six runs - with Boycott 33 not out - and leave Northern Diamonds still nine points clear on top of North Group with a 100% record - and Lightning going above Thunder at the bottom.

Luff looking good again

Luff took her run tally to 257 in four innings as her unbeaten 133-ball innings set up Storm's comfortable seven-wicket win over South East Stars at Nevil Road, Bristol.

Chasing Stars' 212-9, set up by 50 apiece for Kirstie White and Maxine Blythin, Luff was joined by Hennessy on 49-2 - and they remained together almost until the end. Hennessy finally went looking to hit the winning runs, but the end came just two balls later, as the hosts won with 23 deliveries to spare.

Hennessy excelled with bat and ball, the 23-year-old Worcester-born all-rounder claiming 3-40 in 10 overs before posting her highest score of the season so far as Storm warmed up for Sunday's top-of-the-table meeting with the Vipers in Southampton.

"Georgia has good skills with bat and ball," said Luff. "Her all-round performance was exceptional. She came into the game under pressure to make a score batting at four and she responded brilliantly.

Sophie Luff is now top scorer in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy after her unbeaten 104 took her tally to 257 runs from four innings

"That's my first hundred playing for Western Storm and to do it at this level feels pretty special. I knew it was on when I hit a four and a six and went to 88. We're big on the team ethic here and I knew Georgia Hennessy would leave enough runs for me to get there.

"We now travel to Southampton for a really big game against Southern Vipers on Sunday. We know we will probably have to win if we want to get to the final."

Captain's innings from Adams

Adams led by example as Vipers warmed up for the game with Storm with a 49-run victory over Sunrisers at Southampton.

The next-best scorer on a tricky slow wicket was Charlie Dean with 39 as Adams lasted 109 balls before being run out, having taken her tally to 225 runs in four games.

Left-arm seamer Tara Norris took 3-37, to take her to 11 wickets, while Maia Bouchier snaffled three stunning catches as winless Sunrisers could only make 183 in reply.

"It couldn't really be going better," said Adams. "We're really pleased we managed to get the bonus point. That could be critical.

"We knew the wicket would be a bit slow and would turn. Everyone was saying that was the best I had looked but I felt much better in the other games. I can't say I ever felt properly in out there.

"I'm really pleased we are doing so well but I don't think we have played to our full potential yet."

Lightning switched on at last

Lightning finally celebrated their first Rachael Heyhoe Trophy triumph in four attempts with a six-run win over Sparks at Worcester.

After starting with three straight losses, openers Bryce, with her fourth successive half-century, and Ellis put that behind them in a stand of 148 in 33 overs before Alicia Presland's three-wicket burst finished off Sparks.

Despite half centuries from Marie Kelly (53) and Gwenan Davies (50) in an 80-run second-wicket stand, Boycott was the only other batter to pass 20 in the Sparks reply.

"It's obviously really disappointing," said Sparks captain Eve Jones. "I don't think we fielded the best we could have."

Bryce said: "We're delighted to get our first win. We came so close in all the other games so to finally get over the line is pleasing. It was great we could give that little bit extra."

Results and scorecards

Lightning (233-8) beat Central Sparks (227-9) by six runs - scorecard

Western Storm (215-3) beat South East Stars (212-9) by seven wickets - scorecard

Southern Vipers (232) beat Sunrisers (183) by 49 runs - scorecard

Coming next

