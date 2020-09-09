Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy: Northern Diamonds beat Thunder by 73 runs
Last updated on .From the section Women's Cricket
Northern Diamonds made it four straight wins in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy with a 73-run victory over Thunder.
The North Group leaders will seal a place in the final if they beat Central Sparks on Sunday, although a Sparks defeat by Lightning on Friday would all but put Diamonds through.
Alex MacDonald's 92 helped Diamonds to 248-8 in their 50 overs at Aigburth.
Thunder fell to 127-8 before a stand of 48 between Alice Dyson and captain Alex Hartley saw them finish on 175-8.
Leg-spinner Katie Levick starred with the ball for Diamonds taking 3-22, while Dyson was Thunder's top scorer with an unbeaten 25.
Earlier, MacDonald struck 10 fours and two sixes in her fine 110-ball innings before falling in the penultimate over.
Northern Diamonds move nine points clear of second-placed Central Sparks, while Thunder have now won just one of their first four matches.
Coming next
Friday, 11 September
- Worcester: Central Sparks v Lightning
- Ageas Bowl: Southern Vipers v Sunrisers
- Bristol: Western Storm v South East Stars