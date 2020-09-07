Last updated on .From the section Counties

More than 450 overs have been lost to rain at Headingley in the Bob Willis Trophy

Bob Willis Trophy, Emerald Headingley (day two): Leicestershire 124: Swindells 36; Coad 5-18, Fisher 3-29 Yorkshire 36-2: Fraine 11*; Klein 1-17, Evans 1-13 Yorkshire (3 pts) trail Leicestershire (0 pts) by 88 runs Scorecard

The second day of the Bob Willis Trophy match between Yorkshire and Leicestershire was washed out without a ball bowled at Emerald Headingley.

Heavy morning rain forced an early lunch at 12:15 BST before another burst meant the cancellation of a planned 14:00 start.

Umpires Peter Hartley and James Middlebrook inspected in dry but gloomy conditions shortly after 16:00 and deemed the outfield unplayable.

Only 60.3 overs have been bowled across two days, with Yorkshire 36-2 in reply to Leicestershire's first-innings 124.

That means that so far across the White Rose county's three home games in the North Group, they have lost a little over 450 overs combined.

The delay in this fixture is more of a frustration for Yorkshire given their hopes of reaching the five-day Lord's final remain alive.

Second in the North Group and five points behind Derbyshire prior to this fixture, they need to finish top of the group and then as one of the best two group winners from the North, Central and South groups to advance to the showpiece occasion, starting on 23 September.

Report supplied by PA Media.