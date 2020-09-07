Glamorgan batted in gloomy conditions in Cardiff

Bob Willis Trophy, Sophia Gardens (day two): Warwickshire 186 (66.3 overs): Bell 50; Douthwaite 3-42, van der Gugten 3-45, Carey 3-54 Glamorgan 203 (68.4 overs) Root 51*; Norwell 4-43, Rhodes 4-46 Glamorgan (4 pts) lead Warwickshire (3 pts) by 17 runs on first innings Scorecard

An unbeaten 51 from Billy Root earned Glamorgan a narrow first-innings lead of 17 runs over Warwickshire.

The Bears matched the Glamorgan bowlers' dominance on day one, with Liam Norwell (4-43) leading the way.

Will Rhodes (4-46) also contributed to the regular fall of wickets.

Owen Morgan and Chris Cooke put together a rare half-century stand on a day of low scores, but both eventually fell to the seam of Rhodes just before lunch when Glamorgan were 91-5.

Most of the home batsmen got themselves in but never looked set with the seamers finding movement in the air and off the pitch under the Cardiff floodlights, Norwell making the most of his first red-ball game in 15 months after injuries.

Rain wiped out the afternoon session before the home side earned a first-innings lead for the first time in the season with some firm blows from number 10 Lukas Carey, as Root nursed runs out of the lower order.

Glamorgan batsman Billy Root told BBC Sport Wales:

"Survival is about a bit of luck and a bit of patience out there, looking at the scores it is a bowler-friendly pitch.

"The ball has moved about for both sides, so it's pretty even with the conditions and the scores.

"With Lukas you know what he does, it's nice to bat with guys like that to keep them relaxed and to try to get the best out of them.

"Any lead is valuable in the Championship, though it's only 17. The overhead conditions are accentuating everything and if you bowl well you'll get rewards."

Warwickshire bowler Liam Norwell told BBC CWR:

"It's been a long 15 months, so happy to be out there. There was a bit of relief (to get early wickets), it's nice to know that I can still do it.

"We would have preferred to have bowled them out under our score but we stuck in there despite Billy Root playing very well and forming some partnerships.

"It's one of those pitches where you've got to bowl a full length and be patient.

"It's strange having Ian Bell playing his last first-class match, he's a legend of the game. We want to win for him because he does so much for this team and we want to send him off in the right way."