Danny Lamb is the most experienced member of a youthful Lancashire bowling attack

Bob Willis Trophy, Aigburth (day two): Lancashire 219: Bohannon 94, Balderson 36; Melton 3-46, Reece 3-54 Derbyshire 120-7: Hosein 44*; Lamb 3-35, Balderson 3-49 Derbyshire (3 pts) trail Lancashire (1 pt) by 99 runs with 3 wickets remaining Scorecard

Derbyshire's chances of reaching the final of the Bob Willis Trophy are fading fast after Lancashire's inexperienced bowling attack had a day to remember at Aigburth.

Looking to secure a vital win, the North Group leaders endured a miserable time of it, losing seven wickets for just 120 as they attempted to chase down Lancashire's modest first-innings total of 219.

A torrid morning session saw the visitors reduced to 17-4 following an explosive opening spell from Danny Lamb, who celebrated his 25th birthday in style by taking three top-order wickets.

Incredibly, Lamb was the only one of Lancashire's bowlers to make his first-class debut before this current truncated season, and the remainder of the day saw 19-year-old George Balderson and George Burrows, 22, both claim wickets as the Red Rose positioned themselves to spoil Derbyshire's party.

Resuming the day on 208-8, Lancashire added another 11 runs to their overnight score for the loss of Jack Morley (3) and Burrows (1) as former Red Rose player Luis Reece finished as the pick of the Derbyshire bowlers with figures of 3-54.

Not long after the modest total was looking a competitive one as Lamb set to work, with Reece edging behind for two to hand wicketkeeper George Lavelle his first first-class dismissal.

Billy Godleman was next, snaffled at first slip by Keaton Jennings for six, with Leus du Plooy following shortly afterwards, playing across to a straight ball without scoring.

Balderson completed a fine morning for the hosts when he trapped Wayne Madsen in front for four to leave Derbyshire going into the lunch break reflecting on a disastrous seven overs that has all but cost them this match.

Lancashire came out after an extended lunch interval due to rain full of confidence, but the hosts found themselves facing some stubborn resistance in the form of Matt Critchley and Fynn Hudson-Prentice, who began to rebuild Derbyshire's innings with a degree of determined application.

The score had reached 44 when Critchley, who began his cricketing career as a Lancashire junior, was dismissed in bizarre fashion for 14 - ducking into a full toss from Burrows and being adjudged lbw by umpire Graham Lloyd.

Less than four overs later, Hudson-Prentice departed too, brilliantly caught low at third slip by Tom Hartley off Balderson for 19.

Derbyshire's plight worsened when Anuj Dal edged one to Jennings at first slip for two to hand Balderson his third wicket and leave the visitors 71-7 at tea.

Left-arm spinner Morley, making his first-class debut, and Hartley, a relative veteran of four matches, twirled away after tea as Derbyshire recovered somewhat thanks to Harvey Hosein's unbeaten 44 and Mattie McKiernan's dogged 19 not out before play was halted for bad light just before the close of play at 18:00 BST.

Match report supplied by PA Media.