England batsman Jos Buttler will miss the final Twenty20 against Australia on Tuesday after leaving the bio-secure bubble to be with his family.

Having not seen his family for 10 weeks, he asked captain Eoin Morgan and coach Chris Silverwood to return home.

Buttler made an unbeaten 77 to guide England to a series-clinching victory at the Ageas Bowl on Sunday.

He will return on Thursday, before the first one-day international at Emirates Old Trafford on Friday.

Buttler, who made 44 in the two-run win in the first T20, was named man of the match on Sunday after batting through England's chase as they overhauled a target of 158 with six wickets and seven balls to spare.

Buttler was part of England's Test series victories over West Indies and Pakistan this summer, which were also played in a bio-secure environment.

The West Indies series began on 8 July.