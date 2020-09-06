Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Second Twenty20, Ageas Bowl, Southampton Australia 157-7 (20 overs): Finch 40 (33), Stoinis 35 (26); Jordan 2-40, Wood 1-25, Rashid 1-25 England 158-4 (18.5 overs): Buttler 77 (54), Malan 42 (32) England win by six wickets Scorecard

Jos Buttler guided England to a six-wicket victory over Australia in the second Twenty20 international to clinch the three-match series.

Buttler batted throughout for his 77 from 54 balls as the hosts reached their target of 158 with seven balls left.

After the loss of Jonny Bairstow, hit wicket in the third over, Buttler batted patiently in a stand of 87 with Dawid Malan.

Malan fell for 42, and Tom Banton and Eoin Morgan followed in a collapse of 3-29 but the assured Buttler held firm.

With 18 needed from the final two overs, Moeen Ali hit 10 from two balls before Buttler sealed the victory with a huge six.

A brilliant start with the ball by England had earlier seen Australia fall to 3-2 and 30-3, before the tourists scrapped to their total.

After snatching victory in Friday's series opener, England now lead 2-0 with only the final match on Tuesday to come.

More to follow