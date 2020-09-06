Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Mumbai Indians beat Chennai Super Kings to win the Indian Premier League in 2019

Defending champions Mumbai Indians will play last year's finalists Chennai Super Kings in the opening match of the Indian Premier League.

The delayed competition will be played across the UAE, with Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi hosting the matches.

The 56-game tournament begins on 19 September, with the final taking place on 10 November.

Mumbai won a record fourth IPL title with a one-run victory over Chennai in May 2019.

The IPL, which usually takes place between March and May, has been delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Many of England's World Cup-winning team will be playing in the competition, including captain Eoin Morgan, opener Jonny Bairstow, fast bowler Jofra Archer and wicketkeeper Jos Buttler.