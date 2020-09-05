Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Phil Salt made his senior Sussex debut in 2015

Sussex batsman Phil Salt will join England's one-day international group as a reserve for the series against Australia.

The three-match contest starts on Friday, 11 September at Old Trafford following the current Twenty20 series.

Salt has been withdrawn from availability for Sussex's Bob Willis Trophy fixture against Surrey, which started on Sunday at the Oval.

The 24-year-old opener made his senior Sussex debut in 2015.

Salt, who was born in Wales, has yet to make his debut for England but struck 100 not out for England Lions against Ireland at the Ageas Bowl in July.