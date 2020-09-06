Darren Stevens bowled at an economy rate of 1.37 and dismissed two players for ducks

Bob Willis Trophy, The Spitfire Ground, St Lawrence (day one): Hampshire 191: Holland 42, Currie 38; Stevens 5-37, Milnes 3-54 Kent 21-2: Bell-Drummond 16; Holland 1-4, Currie 1-6 Kent (3 pts) trail Hampshire (0 pts) by 170 runs Scorecard

Kent all-rounder Darren Stevens took his third five-wicket haul of the summer as Hampshire succumbed for 191 on the opening day of their Bob Willis Trophy South Group clash at Canterbury.

The 44-year-old bowled 27 overs in four separate stints to finish with a season's best 5-37.

The veteran, making his fifth red-ball appearance of a shortened campaign, has now taken 25 wickets at an average of 16.68 apiece.

After Stevens' heroics, Kent lost both their openers in fast-fading light.

Jordan Cox was caught at slip off teenager Scott Currie and Daniel Bell-Drummond had his off-stump trimmed by Ian Holland as the hosts went to stumps on 21-2 to trail by 170 going into day two.

Batting first after losing the toss in overcast conditions, Hampshire openers Joe Weatherley and Holland made a cautious and watchful start, scoring 36 runs in the opening hour.

Matt Milnes gave Kent their opening breakthrough in the 23rd over when Holland's airy back-foot waft outside off-stump flew off the shoulder of the bat to Heino Kuhn at slip.

Milnes should have picked up a second scalp soon after when Tom Alsop, cutting with just a single to his name, was downed in the gully by Marcus O'Riordan.

Weatherley, on 37, went in the next over, however, leg before when playing inside the line of a full-length away-swinger from Harry Podmore as the visitors went to lunch on 89-2.

Alsop added seven to his score before departing soon after the resumption. Prodding at one that ran away from the left-hander, Stevens, who had switched to bowl down the Nackington Road slope, found an outside edge for Kuhn to take a second catch at slip.

Two balls later Felix Organ, off balance and working to leg, played across a straight one from Stevens to go lbw and make it 99-4.

With the floodlights on for the second time Stevens, now swinging the ball at will under cloudy skies, bagged his third by getting one to float up the hill and feather the outside edge of Sam Northeast's bat for the simplest of catches to the keeper as the Hampshire skipper departed for 16, then Lewis McManus (17) followed in near identical fashion in Stevens' next over.

Lewis Scriven should have joined them with his score on three but Ollie Robinson downed a diving chance away to his right off the bowling of Grant Stewart.

Stevens was rested after a fabulous stint of 10-7-16-4, but Scriven's let off counted for nought when he nibbled one from Matt Milnes to Robinson, who this time made no mistake.

Robinson took an even better catch three balls later, tumbling away to his right to claim the outside edge off Mason Crane's bat as he pushed in defence off the back foot.

Ninth-wicket partners Brad Wheal and Currie dug in after tea adding 46 before Currie, the first-class debutant on 38, fenced at a Podmore lifter to Robinson behind the stumps.

Stevens wrapped it up soon after, bagging his third five-wicket return of the season when Ajeet Dale dabbed an away-swinger to the keeper for Robinson's sixth catch of the day.

Match report supplied by PA Media.