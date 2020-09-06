Ian Bell hit an important half-century for Warwickshire in his final game before retirement

Bob Willis Trophy, Sophia Gardens (day one): Warwickshire 186 (66.3 overs): Bell 50; Douthwaite 3-42, van der Gugten 3-45, Carey 3-54 Glamorgan 4-1 (8 overs) Glamorgan (3 pts) trail Warwickshire (0 pts) by 182 runs Scorecard

England batsman Ian Bell hit an elegant 50 in his final first-class match before retiring, to steer Warwickshire to a modest 186 against Glamorgan.

The home side were 4-1 at the close on day one of the Bob Willis Trophy game, as Nick Selman edged to Bell at slip.

Glamorgan seamers Timm van der Gugten, Lukas Carey and Dan Douthwaite claimed three wickets each in bowler-friendly conditions.

Bell's stand of 70 with Dan Mousley (31) was the highest of the innings.

The 38-year-old, who started his senior career before Mousley was born, hit nine boundaries in his best score of the season, but the home seamers bowled well to make the most of a green-tinged pitch with plenty of movement off the pitch.

Only a last-wicket stand of 32 between Oliver Hannon-Dalby and Ryan Sidebottom halted Glamorgan's progress in the second half of the day.

Hannon-Dalby claimed Selman's wicket in the evening gloom and had night-watchman Van der Gugten dropped at slip as day one ended only marginally in Glamorgan's favour.

Warwickshire batsman Ian Bell told BBC CWR:

"I felt in a really good place, it shows it was the right decision and I came in in a nice frame of mind to go out and enjoy this last game for the Bears.

"It's been a fighting day for us as well, ideally 220 would have been a good score on this pitch.

"I've been thinking about (the retirement decision) for a little bit, I didn't want to make a rash emotional decision, and although we all want to play for ever, the realism is that my body isn't going to stack up to that.

"I look forward to coming back to Edgbaston and watching, I've given it my all and I'm proud of that. I've always thought that coaching is my route back to the game, and it would be a dream come true to come back to Warwickshire as a coach one day."

Glamorgan assistant coach David Harrison told BBC Sport Wales:

"It's been a great day with the ball for the boys, the conditions helped a bit but you've still got to put the ball in the right areas and I thought we did that really well.

"Lukas Carey was very impressive, he's been waiting for his chance all season and he bowled nearly 20 overs, deserved his wickets and did a good job for the team.

"Ian Bell has been a great of the game over the last 20 years, so it was nice to see the back of him.

"We've got all day to bat, so if we can build a couple of good partnerships. we'll look to get a lead and put them under pressure in the third innings."