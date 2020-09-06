Gareth Harte's 72 was his first half-century of the summer

Bob Willis Trophy, Trent Bridge (day one): Nottinghamshire: Yet to bat Durham 275-8: Harte 72, S Poynter 50; Carter 3-43 Nottinghamshire 2 pts, Durham 2 pts Scorecard

A century partnership between Gareth Harte and Stuart Poynter was the highlight for Durham on the opening day of their Bob Willis Trophy match against Nottinghamshire at Trent Bridge.

Harte made 72 from 143 deliveries, with 10 fours, and Poynter scored 50 as the visitors reached 275-8 after winning the toss and choosing to bat first. Matt Carter took 3-43 for the hosts, with Zak Chappell returning figures of 3-75.

Chappell took the first three wickets to fall in the match, removing Sean Dickson for seven in his opening burst, pinning the former Kent batsman in his crease.

After switching ends, the pace bowler then struck twice more, reducing Durham to 33-3. Scotland international Michael Jones edged low to Carter at first slip for a 20-ball duck, then David Bedingham made an unhappy return to his former city, edging to Ben Duckett at second slip for four.

South African Bedingham spent last summer playing the latest of several spells for Plumtree Cricket Club in the Nottinghamshire Premier League, based just a few miles away from Trent Bridge.

Alex Lees battled his way to within 15 minutes of the lunch break but squandered his wicket on 31, chasing a delivery from Jake Ball and nicking behind.

Harte tickled Chappell away for successive boundaries to fine leg to bring up his fifty from 89 balls as the fifth-wicket partnership began to frustrate the home attack during the middle session.

His stand with Poynter had reached 101 when home skipper Steven Mullaney made the breakthrough, wobbling one past the defences of Harte to knock back his off stump.

Poynter's half-century came from 94 balls, with eight boundaries, but he failed to add to it as he edged Carter behind in the first over after tea.

Ned Eckersley and Paul Coughlin carried the score beyond 200 before both succumbed to Carter's off-spin. The Durham captain cut to backward point for 25 and former Nottinghamshire man Coughlin popped one up into the hands of Haseeb Hameed at short leg for 21.

With spin accounting for 40 of the first 90 overs, the hosts were able to take a second new ball at 17:05 BST but were unable to make further inroads with it as Brydon Carse and Ben Raine survived until the close.

Carse pulled Carter for the only six of the day and finished undefeated on 35, while his partner was unbeaten on 23. The pair have so far added 48 for the ninth wicket to leave the day on an equal footing.

Report supplied by PA Media.