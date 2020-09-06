Josh Bohannon hit eight fours in the 217 balls that he faced on Sunday

Bob Willis Trophy, Aigburth (day one): Lancashire 206-8: Bohannon 94, Balderson 36; Melton 3-46, Conners 2-25 Derbyshire: Yet to bat Lancashire 1 pt, Derbyshire 2 pts Scorecard

Lancashire's Josh Bohannon saved his side's blushes at Aigburth with a brilliant 94 as the Red Rose made heavy work of reaching 206-8 on the first day of their Bob Willis Trophy clash with Derbyshire.

Bolton-born Bohannon batted for 300 minutes before departing and his belligerence was much needed by the hosts on a day when runs were hard to come by - partly due to the accuracy of Derbyshire's bowlers and partly due to a slow outfield saturated by overnight rain.

Derbyshire's chances of a vital victory as they chase top spot in the North Group were boosted when Keaton Jennings was trapped lbw by Sam Connors from the first delivery of the match.

Alex Davies departed soon after without scoring, when he was also adjudged lbw, following an excellent delivery from Luis Reece, to leave the Red Rose teetering on 2-2.

Bohannon was joined in the middle by Rob Jones and the pair staged something of a recovery, compiling 56 for the third wicket in the face of some tight bowling from Reece and Dustin Melton, before Jones was caught at first slip by Leus Du Plooy off Melton for 23 to leave Lancashire on 71-3 at lunch.

The visitors were quickly into the groove after the break with the impressive Reece enticing Dane Vilas to edge behind to keeper Harvey Hosein in the first over following the break as the skipper departed for four.

Bohannon was joined at the crease by debutant George Lavelle who batted for just short of an hour for a battling 13 until Melton trapped him front with the score on 108.

Bohannon continued to stand firm and he reached a deserved half-century off 125 balls when he pulled Melton through midwicket for one of just eight boundaries in his painstaking innings.

If scoring had been at a premium in the middle session, the runs practically dried up after tea as Derbyshire continued to pile on the pressure and Bohannon entered the nervous 90s.

Eventually Melton's enthusiasm paid off when Bohannon clipped a ball to Fynn Hudson-Prentice at midwicket for what was a disappointing end to a fine knock, but a fitting reward for the Derbyshire seamer who finished the day with 3-46.

Teenager George Balderson continued his defiance at the other end as he and Danny Lamb dragged the hosts towards 200 until the 19-year-old gave away his wicket after slashing a wide ball from Sam Conners to Wayne Madsen at slip for 36 with five overs to go.

Lamb followed quickly for eight when he spooned a catch to Du Plooy at point to hand Matt Critchley his first wicket and bring debutant Jack Morley to the crease as he and Tom Hartley steered their side to the close.

Match report supplied by PA Media.