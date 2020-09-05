Last updated on .From the section Women's Cricket

Jenny Gunn took 2-45 from her 10 overs before her batting heroics later in the game

Jenny Gunn and Beth Langston's 81-run eighth-wicket stand helped Northern Diamonds to a thrilling two-wicket win over Lightning in the third round of Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy games.

Gunn's 50 not out, supported by Langston's 37, kept the Diamonds at the top of the northern group.

Southern Vipers remained at the summit of the south group after they crushed South East Stars by 111 runs.

There were also victories for Central Sparks and Western Storm.

The four teams in each group play each other twice, with the two who finish top contesting the final on Sunday, 27 September at Edgbaston.

A tale of two tails in Leicester

With England's women now in their bubble ahead of a series against the West Indies, Northern Diamonds were without Natalie Sciver, who hit the first Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy century when they defeated Lightning by nine runs in the last round of matches.

After Sarah Bryce's 51 led Lightning to 226 all out, their top order struggled in reply at Grace Road as they slumped to 119-7 despite 43 by Ami Campbell (41).

But number nine Gunn, now retired from England duty, showed all her experience with a terrific 72-ball half-century as they reached 229-8 with seven balls to spare, leaving Lightning still awaiting a first win of the summer.

Langston was lbw to Lucy Higham (3-38) with 27 still needed, but Phoebe Graham helped GUnn finish bthe job and struck the winning boundary off Bethan Ellis.

Boycott shines with the ball

Evelyn Jones hits 13 boundaries in her 90 for Central Sparks

Central Sparks stayed hot on Northern Diamonds' heels after cruising to an eight-wicket win over Thunder at Worcester.

Clare Boycott (no relation to former England batsman Sir Geoffrey) took 4-40 as Thunder were all out for 166 and the Sparks reached their target inside 39 overs with skipper Evelyn Jones striking a superb 90 from 113 deliveries before she was run out.

At Hove, 17-year-old Ella McCaughan made a classy 81-ball 50 and Tara Norris took 3-27 as Southern Vipers made it three wins from three with a comfortable victory over South East Stars

They are four points clear of Western Storm, who were convincing winners over Sunrisers at Chelmsford, reaching 265-6 with skipper Sophie Luff making 85 and Fi Morris then took 5-26 as their opponents were all out for 179.

Results and scorecards

Central Sparks (167-2) beat Thunder (166-8) by eight wickets- scorecard

Lightning (226) lost to Northern Diamonds (229-8) by two wickets - scorecard

Southern Vipers (209-8) beat South East Stars (98) by 111 runs- scorecard

Sunrisers (179 all out) lost to Western Storm (265-6) by 86 runs - scorecard

Coming next

Thursday, 10 September

Aigburth: Thunder v Northern Diamonds

Friday, 11 September