Daniel Bell-Drummond's 81 was his second half-century in this year's T20 Blast

South Group leaders Kent registered their third T20 Blast victory as they beat 2019 winners Essex by 29 runs.

Daniel Bell-Drummond hit 81 off 45 balls, with a six and 11 fours, as they piled up 192-6 in the first game of a double-header at the Kia Oval.

The Kent skipper also contributed a fine, tumbling catch and a run-out as the Eagles fell well short on 163-7.

Ryan ten Doeschate made 42, but Essex have failed to win any of their first five games in this year's competition.

And they will need to produce something special in the remaining five to have a chance of progressing to the knockout stages.

Bell-Drummond and England's Zak Crawley shared an opening Kent stand of 83 in 6.3 overs before the latter was well caught in the deep by Shane Snater off Simon Harmer for 26.

When Bell-Drummond was lbw attempting a leg-side hit, Kent were 151-3 and Alex Blake hammered four sixes in an unbeaten 52 off 35 balls to add the final flourish.

Cameron Delport and Varun Chopra gave Essex a good start, but Delport was bowled through his legs as he attempted a switch-hit off Imran Qayyum.

Bell-Drummond's catch at backward point sent Tom Westley on his way and Qayyum also had Chopra stumped to finish with 3-25.

Paul Walter lasted only two balls as he was beaten by Bell-Drummond's direct hit at the bowler's end and although ten Doeschate twice cleared the rope, Essex had too much to do after he was well taken by Crawley in the deep in the 17th over to leave them 133-6.

